Lions' Car Draw returns

They've arrived: a metallic charcoal grey 2-door Chev Camaro LT, and a stunning red Chev Silverado 1500 crew cab 4 x 4 pickup truck.

The vehicles are the 2nd and Grand prizes in the Bradford Lions' 2017 Mammoth Draw for cash and cars, a fundraising draw for over $113,736 in cash and prizes.

Tickets are still only $100 each, for a chance to win one of 17 prizes of $500, five $1,000 prizes, three $2,000 prizes, the Camaro or Pick-up truck in an elimination-style draw at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre on September 9. There are also three Early Bird Draws for $1,000 – the first winner to be drawn on Canada Day, July 1, during the Town's celebration at Centennial Park, at 7 p.m.

Tickets also admit 2 to the Draw itself, featuring a Beef Buffet, Social Gaming, and entertainment by Legends Live, which this year will include Beach Party Boys (a Beach Boys tribute), Motown Revue (Diana Ross and the Supremes, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and the Pips), and a John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band, Scarecrow. Only 1,700 tickets are available – and last year, they sold out early.

For information call 905-775-9170 - or contact any Bradford Lion.