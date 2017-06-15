Trails Day in BWG

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury's Leisure Services department has a number of events planned during June, Recreation and Parks Month.

On June 8, Kids Fit 'n Fun took place on the west lawn at BWG Public Library. Kids played “Cops and Robbers” with a fitness twist: robbers, once caught, paid the penalty with sit-ups, push-ups and jumping jacks.

And on Saturday, scores of people gathered at Scanlon Creek Conservation Area for the annual Trails Day and 16th Annual Mayor's Hike for Health, under brilliantly sunny skies. Visitors could take a 1-hour guided hike with LSRCA General Manager of Conservation Lands, Brian Kemp on several of Scanlon's major trail systems, or a shorter family-friendly hike to visit the Discovery Play Garden for kids – or stay behind for Bootcamp and Yoga, kids' games that included Giant Bowling and Giant Chequers, and a free barbecue.

“It's a great day,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, welcoming everyone to the hike. “We're going to have a lot of fun. We're trying to instil in people how important it is to get out and get active.”

Kemp spoke of the work that has been done at Scanlon, taking the old pond “off-line” and restoring wetlands and the original flow of Scanlon Creek. “We let Scanlon Creek go back to where it used to be. I believe the fish are happier – they are able to get further up the system,” he said, providing an update of plans to build a new trail through the area, and a 150' boardwalk with viewing platform. “It's going to be a special place.”

Coming up during Recreation & Parks Month:

. Family Swim to Survive, Sundays from 2:15 to 3 p.m. on June 18 and 25 at the BWG Leisure Centre's Lions aquatics centre.

. Family Yoga, on Sunday, June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lions Park.

. Ultimate Frisbee, at Kuzmich Park on Thursday, June 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This year, Leisure Services has created a “passport”, that participants can have stamped at each event. Attend at least 3 Recreation & Parks Month events, and the passport becomes a ballot to win prizes. For more information, contact Bethany Kuboniwa, Leisure Services, at events@townofbwg.com or 905-775-2162 ext. 5102.