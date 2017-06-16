Council considers traffic lights for safety

This summer, the County of Simcoe and King Township will be carrying out critical bridge replacement projects, posing a challenge for residents of the Holland Marsh – especially growers needing to access the packing plant on Dissette St. in Bradford.

The Graham Sideroad Bridge at Pumphouse Rd. will be removed, possibly as early as September 2017, blocking access to Yonge St. from the Marsh - while Simcoe County plans to replace the Simcoe Rd. Bridge at the north canal starting this July, cutting the main link between the Marsh and Bradford.

That leaves only two real options for Marsh residents: to take a long detour along Canal Rd. to Line 5, and from there to 10 Sideroad, travelling north and then east into Bradford – or to take Canal Rd. to Bridge St., and try to merge with heavy traffic.

Aware of the challenges, Bradford West Gwillimbury Council asked the County to approve temporary traffic lights at Bridge and Canal Road, to make it safer for turning traffic – especially farm vehicles attempting a left turn.

Their request was refused. On March 31, Debbie Korolnek, General Manager of Engineering with the County of Simcoe, cited a 2012 traffic report which found that “even with the Graham SR closure, traffic at the intersection of Bridge St. and Canal Rd. does not warrant signal installation.” She acknowledged there would be additional delays for left-turning traffic.

“We do understand there may be some area traffic delays for the duration of construction, however access to all residents and businesses will remain available, the road closures will be temporary and we ask for resident and motorist patience as we complete these necessary improvements to area infrastructure,” Korolnek wrote.

The response from the County led the Town's Traffic Committee to ask for a staff report, on the implications of the Town installing a set of traffic signals on its own.

Bridge St. and Canal is “a horrible alternative, for anybody with a 53' trailer... or a truck with pallet boxes,” said Councillor Gary Baynes. “This is a disgusting alternative.”

Councillor Gary Lamb, chair of the committee, agreed – noting that although there have been “only 4 collisions in the last 5 years” in the intersection, the closure of two key bridges will increase traffic pressures, and the danger. “I guess we'd better take another look at it.”