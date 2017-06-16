Golfing at the Special Olympics

When Eric Jarvis first played golf at the age of seven, “I really didn’t like it,” he says. Born with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, Jarvis has limited use of his right side; golfing was definitely a challenge.

It would take 7 more years, summer golf camp at The Highlands Golf Club of Bradford and tutoring by local pro Ryan Lamb before he would develop a passion for the game. “I kind of fell in love with it,” he said.

Now 25, he not only plays - with dad, Randy as his caddy - he watches the game on television, and is a fan of golfers like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, and Lexi Thompson.

Three years ago, one of his personal support workers suggested that he should join the Barrie Special Olympics, taking his game to a more competitive level.

With coaching from staff at Highlands GC, and a new set of Calloway clubs received as a Christmas present from his family - “My dream clubs. I never thought I’d have a set of clubs like that,” he said – Jarvis advanced to the Special Olympics regionals last year.

“We were just surprised that he could hit the ball as well as he could,” his father said. To qualify for the regionals, Jarvis needed to record five games below 60, playing nine holes. “He peaked at the right moment,” the elder Jarvis added, recording his best-ever scores, and qualifying to play in this year’s provincial championships, July 13-16 in Peel Region.

Jarvis is being sponsored by Highlands GC, where he has an open invitation to practice or play any weekday. For most of the spring, wet weather has kept him off the course, but he’s hopeful he’ll be able to get back on the greens once warmer weather finally arrives.

Jarvis, who went to Marie of the Incarnation, St. Jean de Brebeuf and St. Teresa of Calcutta schools before attending Holy Trinity Catholic High School, is one of the first graduates of Georgian College’s Community Integration through Co-operative Education program, in Hospitality. He approaches golf the way he approached school: with a sense of humour, optimism, and determination.