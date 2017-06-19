BRADFORD -

The Greater Metro Junior 'A' Hockey League’s Bradford Rattlers have named Stanley Cup winner Ric Jackman as their head coach for the 2017-18 season.

Jackman comes to the Rattlers with one of the most accomplished resumes in the game.

The Barrie native retired this summer after a 20-year professional career that included eight seasons in the NHL and a Stanley Cup win in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

Jackman, 38, has been a longtime friend of the Rattlers. During the summer, he runs the Bradford PRO Skate at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Leisure Centre, and will bring his organizational connections, through all levels of the game, to attract talented players to the Rattlers and advance the team’s elite talent.

The offensive defenceman was known for his team-first mentality, as well as for the level of intensity and professionalism he brought to the rink every day.

He started his career with the OHL Soo Greyhounds, where after three successful seasons – including playing on Team Canada’s gold medal-winning under-20 world junior team in 1997 – he was chosen fifth overall by the Dallas Stars.

His NHL career included stops in Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Florida and Anaheim where he suited up in 231 games, scoring 19 goals and adding 58 assists as well as 166 penalty minutes. He also played in seven NHL playoff games with Anaheim, scoring once and adding an assist.

Jackman then headed overseas to play in Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia and England.

He also represented Canada in international play at three Spengler Cup tournaments, winning the trophy in 2007.

Jackman and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters.