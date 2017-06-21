Celebrating Softball Day in BWG

As part of its Sesquicentennial activities, ParticipACTION 150 Playlist declared June 13, 2017 as Softball Day in Ontario – inviting softball associations across the province to hold special tourneys, invite the public to “try softball,” and hand out free “swag”, from wristbands to water bottles.

Why June 13? It was on June 13, 1991, that the International Olympic Committee announced Women's Softball would be part of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. The date is also a nod to World Softball Day, which is held on June 23 each year.

The Bradford Minor Baseball Association, which fields teams in both Hardball and Softball, welcomed the announcement, and invited BWG Mayor and Council out to the diamonds, to throw the first pitch.

Mayor Rob Keffer proclaimed Softball Day in Ontario, thanking the Association for offering kids in the community the opportunity to “learn sportsmanship, teamwork,” and praising the efforts of its members. “It is so important to our Town to have volunteers,” he said.

“Baseball in this Town is huge,” said BMBA president Daryl Pickard – noting that, in addition to Minor sports, there are 4 Adult associations who regularly play on the Bradford diamonds. He called the Softball Day celebration “a great event for the kids,” and was delighted with the turnout, as parents and other family members came out to watch the ceremony and the games that followed.

While the Mayor and Council threw out the first pitch at the Centennial Park diamonds, joined by Fire Chief Kevin Gallant, the T-ball games at Lions Park saw Firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog enliven the first pitch.