Doors were Open in BWG

The 4th Annual Doors Open Bradford offered a behind-the-scenes look at 9 locations not normally open to the public. It was an opportunity “to enjoy hidden and always interesting places,” said BWG Heritage Committee member Lynda Usher at the launch of this year's event, welcoming representatives of three levels of government, including local Mayor Rob Keffer, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, Councillors Gary Baynes and Ron Orr, Heritage Committee Chair; MPP Julia Munro, and MP Peter Van Loan.

Van Loan spoke of the importance of preserving heritage “especially in a community undergoing dynamic change, like this one.... We've lost over one-third of our heritage buildings over the last decades. That means we've also lost part of who we are.”

MPP Munro noted that Ontario was the first province to embrace Doors Open, which had its start in France – and now, thanks to volunteers, is “engaging more and more people” in exploring heritage.

The stops on this year's self-directed tour not only included heritage buildings, but sites of civic interest – such as the BWG Wastewater Treatment Plan, where a behind-the-scenes tour provided a fascinating look at history and science.

Exhale Spa & Salon, at 281 Barrie St., was an example of the “repurposing” of an architecturally-significant house. Built by the Walker family in 1957, the mid-century modern home – with its large front foyer, main floor master bedroom with ensuite, and sunken living room – won “Home of the Year” in 1959, for its Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design. Now a salon and spa, the home retains many of its original features, including the bathrooms tiled in colours of rose and aqua.

Stops included Bradford Lighting, once the Holland Movie Theatre; Evans deVries Higgins law office – the former Evans & Evans office built in 1908 by firm founder T.W.W. Evans that still houses Evans family memorabilia; the old Chantler Store in Newton Robinson – now El Lugar Con Pottery, featuring Mexican imports displayed against the original wide plank flooring; the historic St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Bond Head, formerly the Anglican church of Featherstone Osler, father of Sir William Osler.

One unique stop was the Brazel or Brazill House Hotel, at the corner of 27 and 88 in Bond Head. Built circa 1863, the faux Tudor exterior, red metal roof and wrought iron fencing give little clue to its original character. Chris Eaves of Woodwind Farm, hired to create a “safe and sound building” that would be up to code, shared the discoveries made as he stripped down the walls: three layers of lathe and plaster; original pine wainscotting; traces of a majestic central stairway, and 9' tall double doors at the entrance, with the beam notched into place.

“I found all the old framework,” Eaves said. “All the original beams or mortise and tenon, and all pegged with 2” pegs... There was a some amazing detail.”

The Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute Hall in Newton Robinson, originally an 1837 Orangemen's Hall now owned by the Town, was the refreshment stop on the tour. There was also an opportunity to learn more about the 70 year history of the Tec-We Gwill Women's Institute, its educational talks, workshops, fundraising activities, and its Tweedsmuir Histories, preserving local history.