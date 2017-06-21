The BWG & District Community Foundation launched their “Lessons in Giving” campaign this spring – asking school children in Bradford West Gwillimbury, “If you had $1,000 to give away, which local charity would you give it to?”

Kids could research and vote for their local charity of choice – including the Helping Hand Food Bank, BWG Community Meal, Friends of the Library, Southlake Regional Health Centre's POGO pediatric cancer clinic, minor sports, or others on a long, long list.

Not only could the students decide where the Community Foundation would donate the funds with their votes, they could win $500 for their own school, awarded to the school with the most students casting a ballot (as a percentage of the student population).

On June 12, the BWG & District Community Foundation announced its first winners. Students at Bradford District High School successfully nominated the Bradford Minor Baseball Association to receive a $1,000 gift – and won $500 for their high school.

“We'll use it to make us more 'student-friendly',” said Principal Peter Stone, by adding more picnic tables or bike racks, “or to get more involved in the community,” helping to fund a new digital sign to publicize both school and community events.

“We certainly appreciate it. We'll put it to good use,” Stone told representatives of the Foundation.

Lessons in Giving will resume in September, once students return from summer break. The Community Foundation is hoping for more engagement from local elementary schools, in both the public and Catholic school boards, to spread the “lessons in giving” message.