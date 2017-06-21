More trains, more service

The GTA has experienced 12% growth in population since 2011; Bradford West Gwillimbury has actually grown by over 25% - putting stress on existing roads and transportation systems, and leading to congestion and gridlock.

“Now is the time to make investments in transit, in BWG and Simcoe County,” said Nick Spensieri, Director of Corridor Infrastructure for Metrolinx’s Barrie Rail Line.

Spensieri and Manager of Community Relations, Anthony Irving came to Council to detail Metrolinx’s plans to triple Ontario’s rapid transit system, including a 10-year $1.5 billion “Regional Express Rail” project for the Barrie Line.

“We’re getting shovels in the ground” on improvements that will introduce 30 minute train service during the morning rush and 60 minute all-day service in off-peak hours in Bradford, Spensieri said – installing a passing track north of Aurora. South of Aurora, construction of a second track will permit 15-minute peak service.

There will be improvements to stations, bridges and culverts - and electrification of the trains by 2025.

And there are plans to improve the Bradford GO train station, redesigning the bus loop and passenger drop-off, and adding 70 new parking spaces. Metrolinx is also building a temporary layover for the overnight storage of trains in Bradford, near the station, while it looks for a permanent layover location in the municipality.

The “preferred location” for the layover was initially on Artesian Industrial Parkway, displacing several businesses – but, Spensieri said, “we’re happy to accommodate Council’s request to consider Line 9.” Metrolinx has authorized evaluation of a Line 9 site, looking at environmental constraints, cost and impact on neighbouring properties, currently staking out the limits of the Provincially Significant Wetland and floodplain in the area. Results should be available by the end of the summer, when a decision will be made.

Spensieri spoke about plans to improve safety at the 185 level crossings that Metrolinx controls or shares, now that trains will be running more often. Grade separation provides the greatest safety, but the cost is so high – between $50 and $150 million per crossing - that only 10 crossings have been identified as priorities. None are in BWG.

Instead, Metrolinx will undertake a public education campaign, and work with Town staff to identify where and what safety improvements can be made – and look at the issue of “whistle cessation.”

“We know that whistle noise is a concern – not only in BWG,” Spensieri said. Safety improvements for level crossings could include new road approaches, new markings, signage, pedestrian gates and vegetation removal, all of which are also required should the Town ask Transport Canada to eliminate train whistles at some crossings.

It’s all part of the engagement process, Irving said. “Metrolinx is aware of the need to work with the community,” to ensure “faster, more efficient ways to travel, for generations to come.”

The Environmental Assessment for the Regional Express Rail project is expected to be completed by August 8. For more information, see www.metrolinx.com; to comment, see www.metrolinxengage.com.

