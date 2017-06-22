Bridge closure

The County of Simcoe is calling it an “emergency replacement.”

The aging bridge over the north canal, at the south end of Simcoe Road, will be replaced this summer, beginning in July. The bridge - described as a reinforced concrete deck on steel girders supported by timber piers - was constructed in 1950. A report from Simcoe County Engineering noted that there is “no known history of rehabilitation ” in the past 67 years. The structure is now described as in “very poor condition” - made worse by the heavier-than-normal use during the reconstruction of Simcoe Rd.

The Town of BWG has asked the County to add a pedestrian sidewalk to its design – to link up with the sidewalks now installed along Simcoe Rd. in the growing “Green Valley” area, and to improve safety for walkers, cyclists and anglers who frequently use the bridge.

The request is in keeping with the County's own Transportation Master Plan, which establishes a policy of improving pedestrian and cycling access, especially in areas of new growth – but County Council, on June 13, challenged the addition of the sidewalk.

The approved budget for the replacement of the Simcoe Rd. Bridge was $2.4 million. The total cost of the project was revised to $3 million, after tenders were received - with approximately $320,000 reportedly related to the cost of adding the sidewalks.

Doug Little, Deputy Mayor of Adjala-Tosorontio put forward a motion that would require the Town of BWG to pay 50% of the cost of the side walk. In a recorded vote, which is a weighted vote in County Council, his motion narrowly passed, 63-52.

Little had support from the Town of Innisfil. Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope commented, “We don't even know if BWG will still be part of Simcoe County” - a reference to BWG's request for an Upper Tier governance review, to compare costs and benefits of remaining in Simcoe County, becoming a Separated City, or seeking to join York Region.

Later, Mayor Wauchope said, “The comment I made was in no way part of my decision. This bridge has been on the books for over 3 years, and at the last minute the Town of Bradford wanted to add a sidewalk... I felt the Town of BWG should pay at least 50% of the cost due to the added expense.”

BWG Mayor Rob Keffer called the vote “sort of disappointing,” noting that the sidewalk was proposed as part of a multi-use path, in an urban area. “You build bridges with sidewalks, these days.”

The Mayor suggested that the largest part of the increase in the bridge replacement budget was related to engineering and management, resulting from the tight time frame for construction.

Mayor Keffer said that the construction tender came in at just over $2 million, while the total project cost was increased to $3 million. “That's a lot of engineering costs,” he said, related to the tight time lines. “We're going through this because the County didn't upkeep the bridge. Is it our responsibility to do the County's job for them?”

However, County General Manager of Engineering, Planning and Environment, Debbie Korolnek explained, "The reason the design costs are so high is that the sidewalk requires the structure to be widened, and so the foundation had to be redesigned. Originally our consultant was going to re-use another bridge design, but they couldn't once the sidewalk was added." She said that the bridge replacement was originally identified as a need, due to the relocation of the north canal, and designed as a simple replacement.

The emergency repairs will begin July 3. The work will require temporary damming of the north canal, as the bridge is removed and replaced. Timing is further complicated by York Region's plans to replace the Graham Sideroad Bridge this fall, and Ministry of Transportation plans for the Hwy. 400 bridges over the South Canal, to be replaced in 2018, and North Canal, scheduled for 2019 – all of which will also require damming of the canal.

“Under the municipal act, the upper tier is not responsible for the construction or maintenance of sidewalks,” said Korolnek. “In this case, the side walk required widening of the structure itself, so it is not a typical cost-sharing arrangement.”



During bridge replacement, detour routes will direct traffic via Line 5 BWG to Sideroad 10, north to Line 6 – or along Canal Road east to Bridge St. The closure is expected to remain in place from July 3, 2017, to December 1, 2017.

Mayor Keffer noted that the Town's share of the cost "doesn't have to be paid until 2018," leading Deputy Mayor James Leduc to suggest the Town should request a long-term loan to cover the costs.

"They should be automatically putting (a sidewalk) in at their cost, not our cost," Leduc said.

"It's unbelievable to me that they would have missed that in the design," said Councillor Gary Baynes.