County contribution to Southlake

Simcoe County Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall travelled outside of the County's borders, to present Southlake Regional Health Centre and the Stronach Regional Cancer Care Centre with $301,455 – the final instalment of a 10-year, $2.7 million commitment toward regional cancer services at the hospital.

Although located in York Region, Newmarket's Southlake hospital provides regional health services to residents as far away as Muskoka, and is the local hospital serving Simcoe County municipality, Bradford West Gwillimbury.

“We're proud to be a regional cancer centre, serving South Simcoe and York Region,” said hospital president and CEO Dr. Dave Williams, noting that the Stronach Regional Cancer Care Centre, established only 7 years ago, has been rated as a top Ontario cancer centre.

The funding provided by the County, through the Simcoe County Hospital Alliance, will be used to open a third radiation therapy suite at the Centre, Dr. Williams said, providing treatment “close to home” for an additional 400 patients per year.

Dowdall, representing County Warden Gerry Marshall, said that the funding recognizes the importance of Southlake to residents of Simcoe County. And even though the Province is primarily responsible for funding hospitals, the County made its initial 10-year, $30 million commitment to the 7-member Hospital Alliance because “as County Council we understood the importance of hospitals, and the budget restraints hospitals face.”

He added, “Everyone uses a hospital,” suggesting that a share of development charges levied on new development should go to provide “stable, predictable hospital funding... instead of having to come, cap in hand.” He urged the Provincial government to permit communities to include a hospital levy on new growth.

In the meantime, Dowdall provided additional good news: although the original 10-year funding is at an end, Simcoe County has made a further commitment, of $45 million over the next 15 years, a share of which will go to Southlake.

Dowdall was given a tour of the radiation treatment suites – including the space now being prepared as the cancer centre's third radiation therapy unit, the Residents of Simcoe County Radiation Treatment Suite.

Dr. Williams told Dowdall that there was more to the County's donation than its cash value. “The value of Simcoe County's contribution is leverage,” he said. “We can go to York Region and to our individual donors, and say Simcoe County supports us. We have the support of the community... although we are outside of the geographic area.”