From business family to Katie's family

When Debbie Rego read about 10 year old Katie Simms, her heart was touched.

Katie was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1) at the age of only 16 months. For all of her young life, she has had to deal with a genetic disorder that results in “benign” (non-cancerous) tumors growing throughout her body, including her nervous system and skin. An “optic glioma” growing on Katie's optic nerve caused her to lose the sight in her right eye; a recently discovered glioma on her left eye now threatens her remaining vision.

She also has an inoperable tumour, wrapped around her brain stem; her family has been told that there is a 50/50 chance it could become cancerous, in the future.

Katie has already gone through 72 weeks of chemotherapy, and has now just begun a second “protocol” of treatment, in hopes of saving the sight in her left eye.

“Generally speaking, Katie takes this disorder head on. She gets up most mornings with a smile, and gets on with her day,” says mom Amanda Doxtater. But Katie is aware of the possibility that the latest round of treatment could fail, and has created her own “bucket list” of places and things she wants to see and do.

It's a list beyond the slender resources of the family, which was recently hit with car trouble. The family takes Katie down to Southlake Regional Health Centre or Toronto every week, for Doctors' appointments, testing and treatment - but the “hunk of junk” they were driving needed emergency repairs.

Debbie, who runs “The Car Guy” with husband Brad Pearsall, saw the family's facebook appeal, and decided to respond – going beyond the plea for a new battery.

“Brad and I have a Grand Prix we were going to sell,” she explains. Instead, she persuaded Brad to fix up the vehicle and give it to Katie's family. “We've been so blessed. They need it more than us.”

Rego and Pearsall also approached the other businesses in their building at 131 Holland St. West, and found everyone eager to help.

Gustavo and Liliana Salinas of EcoMobilLess Auto Cleaning & Detailing cleaned and detailed the car, and promised to provide ongoing maintenance.

Elsie and Greg Kniff of That Wheel & Tire Shop provided 4 winter tires, a promise of tire service, and a $50 gift card through Elsie's company Biz to Biz.

They received support from Davenport's Automotive in Bradford, local accountant Christine McAlister who donated a $50 gift card for gas or food, and David Salinas, Student Works Painting, who donated $500 in painting services to redo Katie's bedroom in her favourite colour – pink.

Local photographer Marcia Talbot offered a free family photo. Daughter Meghan Talbot promised a free massage session for Amanda.

Rego and Pearsall even reached out to family and friends beyond Bradford, to make things easier for the family, and had an overwhelming response. Keith Fioramonti of Syracuse, NY, paid $100 to cover the cost of the Safety inspection for the donated vehicle; Performance Signs Plus and KRP Vehicle Source each donated $50 gas cards.

Debbie and Brad have “both been in the car business a long time,” but only recently opened The Car Guy, which Rego describes as an “old school type of shop,” that works closely with customers to create a sense of “family.”

That sense of family was evident in the hugs and smiles that greeted Katie, mom Amanda, siblings Cooper and Justin, and stepdad Tim Piret as they arrived at 131 Holland West on June 14, to pick up the keys to the 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix GT.

“It just felt right to do something like this,” said Brad, handing over the keys. “It's all here, and it's all yours.”

“It's only a small thing in the grand scheme of things,” added Debbie. “It's a good cause, a good thing. Anything we can do to help... It's our family gift to you guys.”

Katie's grandfather has also started a GoFundMe page, to help cover some medical costs not covered by insurance, and pay for some of the items on Katie's “bucket list.” See www.gofundme.com/c8zmqm-help-for-katie.