Enough rain, already

Storms dumped up to 3” (76 mm) in some areas of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Thursday evening and early Friday, leading to flooding in low-lying areas - including several construction sites around town.

By morning, the east end of Back St. was under water, and homeowners along Buce and Townsend awoke to find their backyards flooded – although the new berms along the Morris Rd. canal held firm.

Growers in the Holland Marsh were kept busy, attempting to pump standing water from their fields – which have become waterlogged, thanks to record rainfall this spring. There was also some flooding in upland areas, especially along the 5th and 6th Lines where construction is underway.

At the intersection of Line 5 and Sideroad 5 – close to the new Line 5 Interchange on Hwy. 400, now under construction - the road was flooded, leading at least one local resident to question the engineering and “naturalization” of Fraser Creek that has been carried out.

And on Sideroad 10, the excavation for the foundation of the new Elden retirement residence filled with water, to a depth of about 8', leaving at least one large excavator trapped on an “island” surrounded by water.

“The effect the rains have on agriculture is incredible,” said BWG Councillor Gary Lamb, who represents residents in the Holland Marsh. “Fields in the marsh and in the highlands are too wet to work, and this latest rain will create long-term difficulties. We need sun and heat... right quick. The rains have also slowed road building projects, causing washouts and fraying people's patience.”

Lamb added, “I can't remember this much rain on a consistent basis. It is causing problems, but staff is coping. It just takes time and patience.”

“The Holland Marsh is saturated,” said BWG Mayor Rob Keffer. “The pumps are capable of pumping one and a half inches of rainfall in a 24 hour period, therefore it will be at least 48 hours before we can get the marsh starting to dry out. This rain will definitely cause economic hardship for the farm community.”

Local conservation authorities have issued flood warnings, advising residents to avoid local waterways and ditches. More rain was in the forecast for Friday, and later in the weekend.