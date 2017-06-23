Magnotta family funds Lyme Disease Research Lab

The annual Gabe Magnotta Golf Classic, held at The Club at Bond Head on June 15 in memory of Magnotta Wines founder Gabe Magnotta, has always been a fundraiser for the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases and CanLyme (the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation), funding research into the debilitating bacterial disease that is spread by ticks.

Gabe Magnotta, an enthusiastic outdoorsman, was bitten by a Lyme-infected tick. By the time he was diagnosed, the disease had caused devastating damage to his internal organs; he passed away from complications of Lyme Disease at the age of only 60.

“It was devastating,” said daughter Alessia. “He was misdiagnosed for 4 and a half years, so it became chronic. They thought he had ALS, Multiple sclerosis... He suffered for over 7 years.”

Lyme disease is described as “one of the top 10 misdiagnosed diseases in the world.” The bacteria that causes the disease, Borrelia burgdorferi, can attack the heart, brain, muscles, bones, digestive system, skin, eyesight and hearing – mimicking MS, ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. Antibiotics can treat the disease, but only if it is diagnosed early.

It was at the golf tourney that the Magnotta family made a special announcement, important both to the future of research and to Lyme sufferers in Canada – a 3-year, $1.4 million grant from the G. Magnotta Foundation to the University of Guelph's Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology. The funding will establish Canada's first research facility dedicated to improving testing for and treatment of Lyme disease.

The U.S has been far more aware of Lyme disease, identifying hundreds of strains of the disease carried by ticks that feed on animals, deer, waterfowl, and humans. At present, Canada only tests for a single strain of Lyme – adding to the likelihood of misdiagnosis, and delays in treatment that can result in the condition becoming “chronic, devastating and deadly.”

The new research lab will be headed up by Melanie Wills, PhD and world-class expert on cellular patho-physiology. She is also a Lyme patient.

“I had been sick for a very, very long time. I was getting worse,” Wills said at the tourney. She could get no firm diagnosis until she was seen by a specialist who suggested she might have Lyme. Not only did she receive antibiotic treatment for the disease, she began researching Lyme in 2013, and was appalled at how far behind Canada was in terms of testing and awareness.

“I feel that I'm obliged to do this,” Wills said. “I decided I had to turn my misfortune into something good. I can see it from the scientific perspective; I can feel it from the patient perspective” - a balance that will allow her to lead a team at the University, conducting research and working to improve both diagnosis and treatment.

The funding announcement was made by Rossana Magnotta, CEO of Magnotta Winery, who founded the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases in her husband's memory. The G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab at the University of Guelph will, she said, “become a beacon of hope for the countless people who suffer from Lyme every day.”

“They're not waiting around for someone else to do something. They're stepping in,” said Wills. “I hope that we do make a difference... You mention Lyme disease, and everyone knows someone who's been affected.”



Heading into the woods this spring and summer? Remember to use an insect repellent containing DEET, wear long pants and socks, and check for ticks - on both people and pets.