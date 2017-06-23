This Saturday, June 24, enjoy music, classic cars, food and fun in Bond Head – as the Bond Head Lions and County of Simcoe present Music in the Park II.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bud Brown Memorial Park in Bond Head will host musicians - including bluegrass quartet Front Porch Harmony; singer-songwriter Tim Ronan; singer Sean Bourke, who has opened for groups like Blue Rodeo and the Good Brothers; country sensation Naomi Bristow, the “yodelling cowgirl” from Beeton, now a Nashville recording artist; and The Larry Mercey Trio, featuring Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Larry Mercey, George Lansbury and Al Alderson.

There will also be a Classic Car and Truck Show (weather permitting. Registration begins at 10 a.m. - entry is a donation of non-perishable food or cash for the Food Bank), and food truck vendors will be on hand.

Admission is free, with a donation to the food bank. All welcome – bring a lawn chair.