Safe Roads, Your Call

Bradford – Around 2:20 p.m. on June 20, a concerned citizen driving north from Bradford on Yonge St. observed a vehicle driving erratically, and called 911.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 50 year old Toronto woman. The officers noted signs of impairment by alcohol, and arrested the woman, returning her to the station for testing. She was subsequently charged with Impaired Driving and Drive Over .080; her licence was suspended for 90 days, her vehicle was impounded, and she faces a court date in July.

Police thank the citizen for making the 911 call, and keeping local roads safe. Note: Distracted Driving legislation permits motorists to use their cell phones to call 911 and report a crime in progress, like Impaired Driving – the leading criminal cause of death on Ontario roads.