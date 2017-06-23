For a place with such a small population, Simcoe County made an incredible contribution to the formation of Canada and Confederation. This column highlights just four of those people.

I’ll start with Susan Agnes Bernard, who was a bulwark and anchor for Canada’s first prime minister. I’ve written about her before. The Barrie resident met Sir John A. Macdonald through her brother, Hewitt.

Agnes, as she was called, fell hard for Macdonald, despite his famous faults.

“I have found something worth living for, living in, my husband’s heart and love.”

Susan Agnes was born to Thomas and Theodora Bernard in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Aug. 24, 1836. The Bernard family had lost their fortune in 1834 with the abolition of slavery, their main source of labour; many sugar plantations collapsed. Thomas died of cholera in 1850. Agnes’s brother, Hewitt, left Jamaica to open a law practice in Barrie, Upper Canada.

Hewitt was sharp and quickly came to the attention of Macdonald, becoming his private secretary. Macdonald met with Hewitt in the Bernard home, where Macdonald saw and eventually came to know Agnes. During Confederation talks in London, England, Macdonald asked for her hand in marriage. Hewitt was not in favour of the marriage, until his soon-to-be-brother-in-law promised to settle down and cut back on his drinking.

Macdonald promised. Six weeks after the proposal, he and Agnes were married.

Agnes was deeply religious, but, in many ways, she was wilder than her husband. She loved tobogganing, dancing and skating and, later, she took to riding the cowcatcher on the first train to travel through the Rockies. She refused to come off the cowcatcher. Men – including her husband – took turns keeping her company, but all preferred the super-plush coach car to the “comfort” of a wood crate wedged into the iron bumper of the train.

Agnes wasn’t great at the usual skills of a country leader’s spouse – no needlework, no capital gossip, didn’t go in for “small talk and (had) no talent for flattery.”

But she was well-travelled, well-read, educated and fashion-conscious and spoke French.

She wasn’t a fan of the politics that drenched her home: “Here – in this house – the atmosphere is so awfully political that sometimes I think the very flies hold Parliaments on the kitchen table.”

Her husband died in 1891 and soon she was in England, where she lived out her days, racing about the countryside, driving her automobile. She died in 1920 and is buried in Eastbourne, England.

After leaving his Barrie law practice, which serviced a large area of the county, including Vespra, Oro, Medonte, Sunnidale, Essa and as far south as Bradford, Hewitt followed Macdonald back and forth across the Atlantic, and to the Quebec conferences and the Charlottetown conferences, helping craft the complicated structure that would cobble a number of independent provinces into a country.

In addition to this, he was a lieutenant-colonel in the militia, aide-de-camp to two governors general, and Canada’s first deputy minister of justice, playing a major role in structuring the justice system of the new country. He died two years after his old boss and brother-in-law.

Bernie wasn’t the only Barrie lawyer who was called upon by Macdonald for advice.

While not born here, Sir James Robert Gowan spent most of his life in Barrie and Simcoe County – but his influence was national.

He first moved to Simcoe County in 1843 at the age of 27, when he became the first full-time judge in the county – the youngest in the British Empire. At the time, the county ranged from Holland Landing north to the French River.

Gowan moved to Barrie, joined the society classes and was a trustee of the successful Barrie grammar school as well as many other primary-level positions. He also worked at the provincial level, helping the Baldwin government draft legislation.

Like Hewitt, Gowan caught Macdonald’s eye. At the time, Macdonald was the Conservative attorney general for Upper Canada. The two became friends and Gowan helped his friend’s influence by self-funding the colony’s first law journal, which was published on the Barrie Examiner’s press. Like many Simcoe County successes, that publication moved to Toronto; it exists today as the Canadian Bar Review.

Macdonald and Gowan performed a dance of words in the periodical, with Gowan writing his pal, outlining issues in anonymous articles, suggesting the problem could be corrected with legislation. Macdonald would invite him to come up with a solution, which Gowan just happened to have.

Many of these solutions made sense – one of the first was to have full-time state prosecutors. Upper Canada was the first jurisdiction in the country to abandon forcing the victim of the crime to pay for the cost of prosecution. It became the model of the Dominion.

Through his publication and his contacts, Gowan managed to influence the development of Upper Canada from his home in Simcoe County for decades. After Confederation, Macdonald requested Gowan help draft the criminal law of the new country.

Gowan also helped district judges who, faced with increased populations as Canada rapidly grew, fell behind in wages and support. He was offered positions of higher office but chose to continue living in Barrie and working in Simcoe County.

He resigned from the bench after 40 years – mind you, he was only 67. Macdonald was having none of it. He needed his ideas man and appointed Gowan to the Senate. Even so, Gowan was too independent to be a good party man. He died at the age of 94, still living at his home on Kempenfelt Drive.

William Smith Durie was one of the founders of the modern Canadian army. Born in Gibraltar in 1813, he arrived in Canada with his regiment in 1837. A year later, he left the British army and took a position in the Canadian militia. His father, an army surgeon, was given land grants in Collingwood and Sunnidale townships.

William bought land in Barrie and Toronto, and in 1855 joined the Barrie Rifle Company, which became part of the Queen’s Own Rifles. By 1856, he was lieutenant-colonel and was in command of the Toronto-area militia battalion, which included Barrie and Simcoe County units. He “badgered” for better training, more armouries, and uniform equipment. He was made the appointed commander of militia for the most vulnerable part of Canada in the midst of the American Civil War: Niagara-on-the-Lake.

After Confederation in 1867, Durie was made deputy adjutant-general for the central part of Upper Canada, including Toronto, Hamilton and points north, such as Simcoe County. And at a time when many of his fellow militia officers used their postings as ways to polish their résumés and furnish their reputations and even fatten their wallets, Durie took his position seriously.

Durie argued the militia should remain a volunteer force to maintain its high standards.

“The record of the past shows that the existing force has cheerfully met all the active service duties required of it and that, too, with no ordinary sacrifice to a large proportion of the members composing the force,” said Durie.

At some sacrifice to his private fortune, Durie showed Canada’s volunteer militia system could work but that it would depend on the willing sacrifice of a minority. In the Queen’s Own Rifles, he gave the volunteers a model unit.

There are others who also made contributions, but four key people coming from a population of fewer than 20,000 is not bad.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.