Averting catastrophe in the Holland Marsh

It wasn't just the intense storms that led Drainage Superintendent Frank Jonkman Jr. to ask the municipality to activate its emergency management plan on the weekend; it was a “perfect storm” of problems that shut down the main pumps at the Art Janse Pumping Station.

“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong,” said Jonkman, starting with the failure of two of the big pumps on Friday, followed by a “complete failure” at the pumping station, that blew one of the “legs” of the 3-phase power system.

At first a lightning strike was suspected. Alectra was called in to repair the transformer, but discovered a fault in the line between transformer and pumps, and refused to turn the power back on.

At that point, says Jonkman, “We were pretty much in crisis mode.” Testing found that one of the pumps had burned out – probably as a result of the loss one leg of the 3-phase system - but when a diesel-powered generator was brought in on Sunday to restore power, crews found the remaining pumps could not be turned back on. The controls, not the pumps, had burned out.

Temporary diesel-powered pumps were brought in, and a system of large plastic pipes was set up across Pumphouse road, enabling the temporary pumps to continue to deal with the high water in the canal. Jonkman estimated that on Friday morning alone, the intense storms dumped 563 million gallons of water on the 7,000 acres of the Holland Marsh.

With a temporary fix in place, Alectra looked for the problem in the connection, and discovered “one of the main power feeds had been compromised,” Jonkman said; when they pulled out the line, they discovered a nick in the cable. Heavy rains and high water levels filled the cable conduit with water, causing a “dead short. Live electrical water in a bathtub? It just blew everything up.”

He added, “It was the perfect series of events... that was catastrophic.”

There were plans to restore full power and restart the pumps by Wednesday – but even if successful, the Holland Marsh isn't out of danger yet. Another storm is predicted for Thursday.

Considering the long-term forecast, Jonkman said that he plans to keep the emergency generator and pumps in place, even if the pumphouse is fully restored.

The biggest problem is not with the canals, but with the river that runs through the centre of the marsh. “The water has no where to go,” Jonkman said, after the area received over 10” of rain in as many days. “We're totally saturated. Anything that falls, it's coming at us.”

There have been some consequences of the emergency situation. Pumphouse Road has been closed to traffic between Canal Road, to just past the pumping station, and will remain closed as long as the temporary pipes are in place.

And the County of Simcoe has been asked to put its plans to replace the Simcoe Rd. bridge on hold, and not install coffer dams. It would, at this point, be impossible to pump out the canal within the dams. “We don't have the capacity to get the water out,” the Superintendent said.

“We are supporting the municipality fully as they address potential flooding concerns,” said Debbie Korolnek, General Manager of Engineer, Planning and Environment at the County of Simcoe. “While we have contingencies in place that consider weather events for the work being done on the Simcoe Rd. bridge, the most important element now is ensuring that we are working together to mitigate any potential impacts.

“Any effects (on) timing and project delivery for existing road projects due to those unusual circumstances will be determined at a later date.”

County signs now suggest the Simcoe Rd. bridge project will begin July 5 - depending on the weather.