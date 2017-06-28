Carnival at Bradford Valley

There was circus-style music at Bradford Valley Care Community, June 22 – and carnival games, ice cream, candy floss, Clarabella the Clown, a BBQ and a “Beat the Bucket” variation on the dunk tank.

It was all part of the long-term care centre's annual Carnival, a fundraiser for the United Way of Simcoe-Muskoka.

United Way is the “umbrella organization” that provides financial support to a wide range of organizations, providing services that impact an estimated 1 in 5 residents of Simcoe County, including Seniors – which makes it a good fit for a fundraiser, said Bradford Valley's new executive director, Cathy Van Beek.

Bradford Valley Care Community is now operated by Sienna Senior Living, and “Sienna is giving back to Seniors,” she said.

The Carnival raised funds through its hamburger and hot dog BBQ, ice cream sales, Beat the Bucket – with 3 balls for $5 – and an opportunity to “Pie” a staff member. It also provided entertainment and carnival fun for residents of the Bradford long term care facility.