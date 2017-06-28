Have your say

The South Simcoe Police Service is about to reach out to residents, asking for feedback on perceived priorities and directions in policing, overall trends and needs, to develop a new Strategic Plan that will shape the future of Policing in South Simcoe.

“It will be no small undertaking,” said Licinio Miguelo, Vice Chair of the BWG-Innisfil Police Services Board, describing plans to reach out to the community, through surveys and focus groups. “We're pretty excited to get community feedback.”

Noting that both BWG and Innisfil are now “vastly different” municipalities than they were when the original Vision, Mission Statement, and strategic plan were developed for the police service, it is time for an “update,” Miguelo said. “Part of the success will be on us, as the Police Services Board, to be part of community events... and promote opportunities to provide feedback, knowing the feedback will be listened to.”

“We have a very engaged community,” said Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, promising that the new strategic plan won't be a document that “sits on the shelf,” but that is embraced by the service on a daily basis.

A draft of potential Mission and Vision statements and values, and a Community Survey are now being reviewed, with public outreach set to begin in late June and in July – with public consultation at community events like School graduations, Farmers' markets and Canada Day Celebrations, as well as door-to-door distribution to random households.

Analysis of the input is slated for August, which could lead to further focus groups being held in September. The goal is to use the feed to develop goals and objectives, and a draft Strategic/Business plan by November.

“We have a vigorous schedule ahead of us,” said PSB Chair Rod Hicks. “It looks like an ambitious schedule to get things done.”

South Simcoe Police also plan to consult with partner agencies, such as Crime Stoppers, and local elected officials – and will use social media to promote consultation and opportunities for input, the Board was told.