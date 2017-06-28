Murals on main street

Michael Gutta of Ad-dictive Designs & Promotion was in Council on June 20, looking for Town support for his “Murals on Main St.” proposal.

It's an idea first brought to the Downtown Revitalization Committee about 6 months ago: to transform the blank facade at 23 Barrie St. (Joe's Bar & Restaurant) into a combination mural and advertising.

The proposal presented included historic images of Bradford's first Reeve Thomas Driffil, a 19th century sawmill on Scanlon Creek, and the steamboat Otonabee (1833), interwoven with other images – including a “selfie” wall featuring superheroes – and up to nine paid ads, to cover the cost of the project.

The mural and advertising would be created using a 3-M vinyl product with a 6-year warranty, not paint, and regularly updated.

“Maintenance is very important when you do a large mural,” said Councillor Peter Dykie Jr.

“We will maintain it,” Gutta assured Council. “We do take responsibility for all graffiti and vandalism.” Gutta said that he had initially hoped to have the mural in place by July 1, but the contracts have yet to be finalized. “It's something we would like to get done in July, if possible.”

However, the proposal hit a roadblock. Rebecca Murphy, Director of Corporate Services and Town Solicitor, noted that because of the advertising proposed, the mural would fall under the Town's Sign By-law – which restricts the number of “signs” on a wall to 1, related to that business. What was being proposed by Gutta, she said, is “quite a large departure from the Sign By-law.”

Councillors asked for a report from staff, on the possibility of amending the By-law to support mural advertising, as long as the building owner was in favour.

“No-one is against this... but it's not a mural, it's an ad space,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu, calling for a staff report for the July 11 special meeting of Council.

Councillor Lamb noted that there is a difference “between a sponsor and an advertiser.” Most of the Town's existing murals do include the names of sponsoring businesses. Lamb had one more suggestion. “You have Captain America there (on the Superhero 'selfie' wall),” he said. “Why not Superman?” Superman was created by a Canadian.

“Good idea,” said Gutta.

The request for a report was referred to staff.