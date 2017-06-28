Seniors Appreciation, at CHATS' Adult Day Program

June is Seniors' Month, and CHATS' Adult Day Program has been celebrating.

CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors) provides services to Seniors and their caregivers, in York Region and South Simcoe County – everything from Meals on Wheels and Telephone Assurance programs, to transportation services, and wellness programming.

The Adult Day Program offers social and wellness activities, including mild exercise, mental stimulation, entertainment, nutritious snacks and a healthy lunch, for a nominal fee. The program is tailored to meet the needs of individual communities - including a Newcomer/South Asian program in Richmond Hill, and a specialized Adult Day Program for seniors with cognitive impairment, held at the Bradford CHATS office five days a week.

During June, the Bradford program scheduled activities that included a visit by Therapeutic Paws therapy dogs, Music with Marty, and a visit from Grade 2 and 3 students, who helped the seniors make Canada Day windsocks.

On June 22, CHATS held a Seniors' Appreciation Ceremony. Each Adult Day Program participant was presented with a certificate, thanking them for being part of the program, and a rose, donated by Linda's Floral Design. Program leaders Elisa Harsanyi and Kassandra Smith highlighted the contributions of each Senior to the program, and their importance.

“You all have taught me so much,” Kassandra told the seniors.

“You challenge us to try new things every day. You bring spunk into our lives,” added Elisa. “I don't come to work, I come to play.”

The Seniors were asked to share what they have enjoyed – what it means to “live their best life.”

“I enjoy life, and I enjoy coming here,” said Don. “This has really made a difference. I've made a lot of new friends.”

For more information on CHATS and its programs, see www.chats.on.ca or cal 1-877-452-4287.

