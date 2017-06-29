Graduation Day at Shining Faces

Bradford - It's not just “big kids” who graduate.

Shining Faces Childcare & Learning Centre held two graduation ceremonies last week, to accommodate the 59 pre-schoolers who will be leaving Shining Faces to enter Junior Kindergarten at “big kid school” in September.

In front of a crowd comprised of parents, siblings and grandparents, the kids sang songs, then walked up one at a time – faces beaming with pride under their scholars' caps – to accept a “diploma” from their teachers.

For most of the little graduates, the ceremony wasn't the end of their association with Shining Faces. The licensed daycare facility offers a full summer program that includes field trips, music programs, KinderZumba, visits by Zoo To You and by Paw Patrol and Princess characters, arts and crafts, and learning opportunities, with French classes three days a week – and most of the “grads” will be attending.

The summer camp is a continuation of the enriched learning opportunities offered year round at Shining Faces. The Childcare & Learning Centre, located in the Summerlyn Plaza at 459 Holland St. West, offers a mix of Early Childhood Learning and age-appropriate activities in its large, light-filled classrooms, and its fenced outdoor play area, that includes a new play structure – including a slide designed for ages 6 months and up.

Kids are introduced to singing, dancing, French language, arts and crafts, Monkeynastix and KinderYoga, and learn their numbers and letters – with plenty of time to socialize, and learn through play.

The well-rounded program also includes nutrition. Shining Faces provides a morning and afternoon snack, and a nutritious hot lunch, served with spring water and organic milk.

Right now, 120 families have signed up with Shining Faces, for programs tailored to children ages 16 months to 5 years - but there are still some spaces available, both in the summer camp program and in the Toddler and Preschool classes that start in September.

Founder Ashley Borthwick, who operates the centre with husband Neil, presided at the graduation ceremonies for the Preschool classes of 2016-2017. “It has been an absolute honour to take care of these little bears,” she told the parents. “We've been absolutely blessed!”

Borthwick invites parents interested in Shining Faces Childcare & Learning Centre to take a tour of the facility, with their children. For more information, see www.shiningfaces.ca or email ashleyborthwick@shiningfaces.ca or call 905-551-3050.