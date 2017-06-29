Happy birthday, Canada!

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has been gearing up for Canada 150 - not just Canada Day, but a celebration of the country's 150th Birthday. Banners have been hung, red and white flowers fill the hanging baskets and flower barrels, new “Canada 150” benches have been installed, and Canadian flags have been handed out to any resident who has requested one.

On July 1, starting at exactly 1:50 p.m., the Town's Canada 150 Parade will get underway. Floats and marchers will form up at Bradford District High School, walking east along Holland St. to Simcoe Road, then south to the Bradford Community Centre. The community is invited to come out, dressed in red and white, to line the route – and bring a flag to wave.

Canada Day celebrations continue at Centennial Park and the Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Rd., from 4 to 10:30 p.m. The KidZone, with its giant inflatables, slides and obstacles courses, opens at 5:30 p.m., with airbrush tattoos, ice cream sales by Mister Treats, community booths, strolling entertainment by Circus Jonathan and Darren Bedford, and a BBQ by the Bradford Lions. Residents will be invited to sign the giant Canada 150 banner, and share a memory, a moment, or why Canada is special to them.

On stage performances include Elite Dance Corps at 4 p.m., a presentation by the BWG Diversity Group at 4:30 p.m., Blue Radio (Blue Rodeo tribute band) at 5:30 p.m., Aeroforce – an Aerosmith Tribute band at 9 p.m., and a Fireworks Spectacular at 10 p.m. Sesquicentennial official ceremonies and annual BWG Civic Awards presentation will take place at 7:30 p.m.

There are other celebrations planned for Canada Day. Once again, MP for York-Simcoe Peter Van Loan is hosting an Old-Fashioned Dominion Day Pancake Breakfast, at the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex, 1914B Mount Albert Road in Sharon. From 8:30 to 11 a.m., constituents and their families are invited to drop in for a free pancake breakfast, served up by the MP and his team.

Canada Day in Innisfil

The Town of Innisfil celebrates Canada Day at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library's Lakeshore Branch, at 967 Innisfil Beach Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 1. The afternoon will include the unveiling of the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural, performances by dancers with Miss Jennie's Performing Arts studio, an interactive display for the kids by Innisfil Fire & Rescue, musical entertainment by The Fitzees, displays by local artists and organizations, a car show by the Innisfil Beach Cruisers. From 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the action shifts to Innisfil Beach Park, where Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope and Council will present opening remarks – followed by cupcakes, entertainment by The Carl Rundown Band, a fantastic 12' Fire Sculpture followed by Fireworks.

Sandycove Canada Day

Sandycove Acres hosts a Canada 150 Parade on July 1, forming up at The Wheel community centre from 9 to 10 a.m. and starting at 10 a.m. The day will include Bocce Ball, Horseshoes and Hotdogs at The Spoke, and Shuffleboard, Mini Putt and Burgers at The Wheel at Noon. At 1:50 p.m., there will be a Canada 150 Flag-raising at both locations.

Lefroy Legion Canada Day Parade

The Lefroy-Belle Ewart Legion Br. 547 holds its annual Canada Day Parade on July 1, and invites the community to join the Innisfil Pipes & Drums and Legionnaires. Form up on Arnold St. at 1 p.m., in a parade to the Legion Hall on Robinson St. at 1:30 p.m.

Lioness Canada Day

Innisfil Lioness Club Canada Day: The Innisfil Lioness Club hosts its annual Canada Day celebration at the Innisfil Lions Hall, 982 Innisfil Beach Rd. Games, popcorn, birthday cake, hot dogs, face-painting and more - free. The community is welcome! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flag-raising at noon.

Kanata Summer Festival

Newmarket's celebration starts with a $4 Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the Newmarket Car Club, at the Newmarket Community Centre from 8 a.m. to noon on July 1. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free activities include bouncy castles and live entertainment at Fairy Lake Park, a sports village and stage shows at Riverwalk Commons – including the Craz-E-Crew Extreme Bike Stunt Team – and fireworks at dusk, at George Richardson Park.

