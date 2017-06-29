The man police chased from Toronto to Orillia, and through Barrie, up Highway 400 Wednesday morning has been linked to multiple shootings and attempted carjackings.

Toronto police have said a 32-year-old man faces several charges.

Just after 2 a.m. near York University, Toronto police say a man attempted to shoot his brother. Attempts were also made later to steal several cars in the area and one man was assaulted.

Toronto police say a man then shot and seriously injured a woman while stealing her car.

He fled in the vehicle, but shots were fired at cruisers that had pulled him over to the side of the road, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) got involved when a man began to drive north on the 400; he parked a second time, police said, and shots were fired at officers again.

Footage shot from a television news helicopter captured a dramatic highway scene as a police cruiser struck a civilian vehicle and crashed into a guard rail during the chase.

Police were able to end the chase in Orillia, thanks to the use of a spike belt.

Police had pursued the vehicle from the 400 onto Highway 11 to the Memorial Avenue exit near Orillia.

OPP said the driver left his vehicle and ran down a ravine into a wooded area. A man was spotted by an OPP helicopter as he was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 11, and officers on the ground arrested him - on the southbound side of the highway, just after 7:15 a.m.

Police said there was a collision involving an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle, but there were no serious injuries – although significant damage to the vehicles.

Footage shot from a television news helicopter shows the suspect’s vehicle swerving around a spike belt. It was followed by a police vehicle that swerved, struck a civilian vehicle, ran over the spike belt and crashed into the centre guardrail.

With files by The Canadian Press