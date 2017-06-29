The Bond Head Lions adapted to the weather.

The original plan was to hold Music in the Park on the grassy area at Bud Brown Memorial Park in Bond Head – but heavy rains the night before resulted in ponding and soggy ground. Any vehicle venturing onto the grass for the planned classic car show would not only tear up the lawn, but likely sink to its axles.

So the Lions rearranged their plans. They set up the stage, food trucks, and car show on the paved parking lot at the Bond Head Community Hall, on Saturday, and invited visitors to place their lawn chairs under the tents on the nearby grass – slightly damp, but not too muddy – to listen to the music by Front Porch, Tim Ronan, Sean Burke, Naomi Bristow, and the Larry Mercey Trio (formerly of the Mercey Brothers).

Admission to Music in the Park was free, with a donation to the food bank. And this time, Mother Nature smiled on the community event, providing a picture-perfect day.