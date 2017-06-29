Systemic errors in reporting sex assaults

A February 3 article in the Globe & Mail, surveying data from 870 police services, concluded that police dismiss 1 in 5 claims of sexual assault as “unfounded” - a finding that led to a firestorm of comment, and to a review of how police handle sex assault cases.

The South Simcoe Police were prompted to review every sex assault reported in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Innisfil between 2010 and 2016, “as that was the scope of what the Globe & Mail referenced,” Chief Andrew Fletcher told the Police Services Board on June 19 – and what they found confirmed the article' findings, but not that sex assault allegations were being dismissed by police. What the review uncovered was a systemic error in reporting.

The review looked at 124 “incidents” alleging sexual assault, found that 90 – or over 72% - had been “incorrectly scored” and marked as “unfounded” instead of “closed,” “delayed” or “otherwise cleared.”

In addition, two cases were never investigated, because they “fell through the cracks” while the Police Service was switching from its old reporting system to the new NICHE system, the Chief said.

“It was basically a clerical error,” that was neither deliberate or intentional, he said, and despite the two-year delay, South Simcoe Police have now contacted the 2 victims and re-opened the investigations. In one case, prosecution is proceeding; in the other, Chief Fletcher said, the victim has indicated that “at this point, she wants nothing more to do with it,” although police are still following up.

As a result of the findings, the Service is undertaking new training for all of its officers, on the reporting and classification of Sex Assaults, based on new Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics guidelines. “We've identified a training need, and we're moving to address it, so it will never happen again,” said Deputy Chief Robin McElary-Downer, who promised a “very public and open” report on the issue.

“Sadly, it had to be brought to our attention through a media report,” said Chief Fletcher. “If there are system fixes that need to be done, they will be done, and they are being done.”

“We are completely satisfied the investigations were concluded properly,” said the Deputy Chief. “They were just not recorded.”

The 90 occurrences are being re-evaluated, based on the new guidelines, and will be resubmitted, and supervisors are now receiving training to ensure every occurrence is scored consistently moving forward.

“We understand that it is critical for our service to continue to earn the public's confidence and trust in the discharge of our duties,” Fletcher said, promising that the service will consult with a Crown Attorney and Victim Services, and “any recommendations will be carefully reviewed and acted upon.”