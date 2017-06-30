Buttertarts this Saturday!

Last Saturday, the Bradford Farmers' Market welcomed special guests – young singers and dancers with Neema Children's Choir. The choir members, all of them from an orphanage in Kampala, Uganda, shared their musical talents, and sold African crafts and arts to raise money for the orphanage and “awareness of the suffering of our country” - a country hit hard by the AIDS/HIV pandemic, and by civil war.

The children sang, and shared a message of hope at the Market, which is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., beside the BWG Public Library at 425 Holland St. West.

This Saturday is Canada Day, and the focus of the Bradford Farmers' Market is not only the Sesquicentennial, but the annual Butter Tart Festival. But come early – the Butter Tarts are likely to sell out!

Tammy Jackson of Sweet Annabella's is ready. She is planning an ambitious selection of butter tarts on a “Canada coast to coast” theme – Nanaimo Bar Butter Tarts, Peach Sorbet, Maple Pancake Bacon, Rhubarb, Apple Pie, Blueberry Crunch, Newfoundland Snowball, “all Canadian flavours, from the west to the east.”

But she'll have competition – from the Hot Pepper butter tarts of Lakeview Gardens, to the classic buttertart entry of Springh Farms, to the creations of the Polish Bakery, and other examples of this uniquely Canadian treat.