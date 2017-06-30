SMDHU – School is winding down, resorts and campsites are kicking into high gear, and people are enjoying the out-of-doors.

And mosquitoes and ticks are eager to welcome both visitors and local residents.

While most of these pests are simply an annoyance, some can carry diseases that can be debilitating, and even life-threatening. West Nile virus is carried by some types of mosquitoes. Lyme disease is carried by blacklegged ticks. Both diseases were detected in Simcoe Muskoka last year.

“We still encourage people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. We just need to make sure to take the right precautions to avoid being bitten,” says Lori Holmes, vector-borne disease program co-ordinator with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The precautions are similar for both mosquitoes and ticks. Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved clothing, and use bug spray containing DEET or Icaridin. When hiking it also helps to wear closed -toe shoes, tuck pants into socks, and stay in the centre of trails and paths.

After a day outdoors, do a full body check of yourself, children, and pets, and shower or bathe as soon as possible to wash away any loose ticks. If you find a tick attached to the skin, remove it right away; research suggests an infected tick needs to be on the skin for over 24 hours before the disease can spread. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, and pull it straight away.

Ticks can be kept in screw-top bottles or plastic bags and taken to a health unit office or health care provider, where they will be sent for analysis.

The health unit is monitoring for both WNv and Lyme. For West Nile, both adult and larval mosquitoes are being collected to determine if they are the species that carry the disease, and if they are infected. For Lyme, the health unit is collecting ticks submitted by the public.

Although Simcoe Muskoka has been considered “low risk” for Lyme disease, the health unit reports that some blacklegged ticks have tested positive for the bacteria that causes the disease, and that the insects and the disease are spreading as a result of climate change. A warming climate is making it easier for the ticks to survive winters farther north, notes health hazards program manager Marina Whelan.

For more information, see www.simcoemuskokahealth.org or call 1-877-721-7520.

Have you been bitten by a tick? One of the earliest signs of a bacterial infection is a so-called “bulls-eye rash” - a red ring that develops around the site of the bite. If you develop a bulls-eye rash, see your health provider. Treatment with antibiotics may be required.