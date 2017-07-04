An outstanding parade for Canada's 150th

Bradford loves a parade.

Every year, crowds come out for the annual Santa Claus Parade, a Remembrance Day Parade to the Legion cenotaph, Portuguese religious and cultural parades.

But it's been 50 years since BWG celebrated a birthday with a parade, so the Canada 150 event on July 1 was something special.

Marchers, bands and floats left from Bradford District High School at precisely 1:50 p.m., and travelled eastward on Holland St. to Simcoe Rd., before turning south to the Bradford Community Centre.

At first, organizers were worried. Would participants come out to march? Would the public come out to watch? The answer to both questions was a resounding yes.

Dozens of businesses and organizations, from the BWG Local History Association to the BWG Diversity Group, churches, Lions, Leos and Shriners participated. There were veterans, the All-Ontario championship Midget A Bulldogs hockey team, Barrie Pipes & Drums, and Philippines Heritage Band from Vaughan City - but the highlight was the “Parade of Nations,” with the flags of all countries represented in BWG flying, bringing diversity to the celebration of Canada Day.