Bradford's Probus Club 1 celebrates Canada Day

The dining pavilion at The Highlands Golf Club of Bradford was transformed. Red and white decorations covered the walls, red and white lanterns hung from the ceiling – and the approximately 135 guests were dressed in red and white.

It was the Canada Day Party organized by Bradford's Probus Club 1, the Town's original social club for retired and semi-retired PROfessional and BUSiness people.

Launched by Peter Ellis, Rotarian and educator, the Probus Club quickly reached its capacity, of 150 members, and a second Club was formed to accommodate the additional interest.

But it was Probus Club 1 that met at The Highlands, where members were escorted to their tables by “Mounties” (grandchildren of a member, who dressed in the iconic uniforms), and the ladies handed a red rose, donated by Linda's Floral Design.

And they dined on a classic Canadian menu. “Peameal on a bun with fried onions, Maple Baked Beans, Poutine, Parisian potatoes, vegetables and salad,” said Ryan Lamb, Highlands manager. For dessert there was a strawberry and yoghurt parfait, “layered so it looks like the Canadian flag. Purely Canadian!”

BWG Mayor Rob Keffer attended, accompanying wife Jean, who is a member. He spoke briefly, inviting Probus members to wear their red and white to Town's Canada 150 Parade on July 1, to “show our Canadian pride” - an invitation the members accepted.