Dominion Day Breakfast with the MP

MP for York Simcoe Peter Van Loan held an “old-fashioned Dominion Day pancake breakfast” to celebrate Canada Day – a nod to the first national holiday established to celebrate the anniversary of Confederation.

At the East Gwillimbury Sports Complex in Sharon on July 1, Van Loan and his team of supporters and volunteers served up a breakfast of pancakes and syrup, peameal bacon, and fresh watermelon, and topped each plate with a tiny maple leaf.

Line-ups started even before the doors opened at 8:30 a.m., and continued – growing longer as constituents from both sides of Lake Simcoe came out to celebrate the nation's birthday, and Sesquicentennial.