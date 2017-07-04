Graduation at Holy Trinity

For a second year, Holy Trinity Catholic High School held its graduation ceremony not at Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church, but at the school itself – and once again the double gym was packed to overflowing with proud parents, siblings and grandparents as 164 students in the Class of 2017 graduated.

The focus was on the accomplishments of the grads, and their future direction, as Chaplain Jerome MacGregor prayed that they might “recognize their gifts,” and go on to assist their community, their country, and the world.

Once again, emcees Cole Kramer and Andrew Burke gave students a humorous send off, including “I am a Holy Trinity Graduate” - a take-off on the “I am Canadian” rant. And once again, students were presented with their diplomas, and with a long list of awards, scholarships and bursaries, recognizing their achievements, in the culmination of years of hard work.

Special guests included BWG Deputy Mayor James Leduc, and MPP Julia Munro.

“Tonight you step over the threshold of childhood, to the bright lights of adulthood,” said MPP Munro. “Remember that everything you say or do is a self-portrait of who you are. Canada is a rich and peaceful nation, a place where you can make dreams happen with hard work and plain luck... where failure is a tool for getting it right.”