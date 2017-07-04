Graduation time

The final week of the school year is always a hectic time. There are summer plans, hurried farewells – and for those graduating from elementary or secondary school, a sense of important and impending change.

Grade 8 students are leaving behind the elementary school that they might have attended since Jr. Kindergarten – the school where they were the “big kids,” the leaders and organizers. They are heading to Secondary School, where they will be freshmen – the junior kids, in a new, bigger place.

As for secondary students, they are moving on into the adult world of work, travel, or post-secondary studies – with a whole new range of opportunities and challenges.

The graduating classes were small at Bradford West Gwillimbury's two rural schools – with 17 Grade 8 grads at both Sir William Osler Public School and Hon. Earl Rowe PS.

At SWOPS, a tradition that began several years ago continued – with graduating students catching the most impressive rides they could, to ceremony at their school just outside of Bond Head. One student arrived in a black Corvette. Brooklyn Lloyd arrived in a yellow Mustang. And Holly VanderSaar arrived in a South Simcoe Police Cruiser, driven by dad PC Jason VanderSar.

Most impressive were the tractors. Kevin Holmes drove daughter Leanne to her grad in a classic Allis Chalmers; Dennis Harrison escorted daughter Emma in a Ford 5000, and Jim Williams drove son Jace to school in a Case 235 – and 'farm limos' filled one end of the parking lot.

At Hon. Earl Rowe, family members packed the gym to see their Grade 8s graduate and receive awards recognizing their achievements. “Small schools have big hearts,” they were told.

Graduating classes were larger at the urban schools. At Chris Hadfield P.S., 54 Grade 8s graduated – “borrowing” Bradford District High School's cafetorium for their ceremony. They could have squeezed into the Chris Hadfield gym, said teacher Elaina Scigliano, “but this allows a few more family members to attend – and this is where they will be coming next year. It's a nice transition.”

There were 47 grads at St. Teresa of Calcutta, which held its ceremony in the parish hall at Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, after mass in the church upstairs. There was standing room only, as the kids matriculated, and words of inspiration from Principal Christine Leung. “You are a wonderful group of young people,” she said, noting that 9 students attended the We Day, focusing on social justice – and came back to inspire a whole group of students “to make a difference.”

Leung told her grads, “I want you to set yourself a challenge, to be open to new ideas” – to join a club, play on a team, go on trips, and join social justice activities in high school. “All of those experiences will help you know 'Who am I? What are my gifts?'... Know what your strengths are, know what you have to offer the world. The world will be a better place... and we will be amazed!”