My Canada... Growing up in the Scotch Settlement

As we celebrate Canada's 150th, it brings back memories of Bradford's Centennial celebration, and provides an opportunity to look back over the years in between.

Driving down the 5th Line the other day, I was saddened to realize all the old farms and houses that have disappeared. My brother, sister and I spent our childhood growing up in the Scotch Settlement and I have many fond memories...

Like going to school in the one-room schoolhouse at the corner of Line 5 and SR 10, with 8 grades in one classroom. We were truly a multicultural school, with highland and Marsh children all attending. Imagine – one teacher for 8 grades!

Our teachers were the best. They taught us reading, writing and arithmetic, but also the “life skills” that made us the people we are today.

Going down Line 5, there were the Hodgsons, McNairs, Browns, Lloyds, Elliotts, Watsons, Jacksons and McKays all living this side of the 400. When there was a family in distress, all the neighbours pulled together. My friend Jennifer Stoddart and I were just reminiscing the other day about having picnics in the Auld Kirk – and always knowing that, if we got into trouble, we could always count on any of the neighbours to be there with help.

Mrs. Elliott instilled in me a love of sewing, and helped me as a young girl learning to sew.

I always remember Helen Jackson. We would go over to her house, and if she was baking, it would not be just one batch of Tea Biscuits, but the whole kitchen would be covered in biscuits – something that I did, later in life, as I was raising my own family.

Bobbi Hodgson helped with our wedding, and I can still hear her laugh.

Many days were spent at the Lloyd's, as Helen was like a big sister to me.

Mrs. Watson gave me piano lessons, which I used later on in my teaching career, and which gave my family so much pleasure as we gathered around the piano and had some lively sing-songs.

As we celebrate Canada's sesquicentennial this July, we look back on our history and realize how fortunate we are to live in this vast and varied country, Canada. My husband and I have been lucky; we have travelled to many places in the world, seen wonderful sights, and enjoyed our trips. But the best thing is when we drive up the 400 and see that huge Canadian flag at the Husky Station, and know that we are truly home, in the best country in the world.

