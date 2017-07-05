A gift from the AMJ

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (Community) presented the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury with a cheque for $7,500 at Canada Day – representing funds raised for Recreation, Culture, Heritage and Health by the annual AMJ Run for Bradford (BWG) held earlier this year.

“Without the participation of all of you, this would not have happened,” said Saleem Akhtar, executive director of World Media Forum Institute and the director of the Run as he presented the cheque. Akhtar noted that there are now over 100 branches of the AMJ in Canada, with the motto, “Love for All, Hatred for None. Our objective is to serve humanity.” He expressed the hoped that “the most peaceful country in the whole world becomes Canada.”

The cheque was accepted by BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, on behalf of the Town, at the Canada Day celebrations.