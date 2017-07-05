Bradford District High School's 2017 Grads

“You've earned the gift of learning... You have a toolkit of knowledge and skills. Now you can use those tools to build the rest of your life.”

With those words, Bradford District High School Principal Peter Stone welcomed graduating students and their families to the 2017 High School commencement, held at the Bradford Community Centre.

Among the special guests were Simcoe County District School Board Superintendent Daryl Halliday, and BWG Mayor Rob Keffer.

Mayor Keffer told the students, “I hope that the skills you have developed and the friends you have made here will serve you well.” He urged them to be aware of their history, in this sesquicentennial year. “You don't know where you're going, if you don't know where you came from.”

Students were called up to receive their diplomas; some received special recognition, with awards, bursaries and scholarships presented by BDHS staff and community partners.

Teacher Stephen Bainborough was emcee for the evening – and noted he himself was “graduating” from Bradford High, retiring this year. The Graduation Ceremony, Bainborough said, was his “last official act as a Bradford teacher and Bradford graduate (class of 1978).”

Bainborough offered advice to the new grads, as they go on into careers or post-secondary education: “Play hard. Play Fair. Nobody hurt. Live by those rules.”

“Understand your responsibilities,” said Principal Stone, “to our community, our nation, and even our planet.”