O Canada, O what a party!

With thunderstorms in the forecast, residents anxiously watched the skies on Canada Day. There were some threatening clouds – but Bradford remained under a “sun bubble” for the Canada 150 Parade and the festivities that followed.

The Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre on Simcoe Rd. was the scene of a KidZone of inflatables, strolling entertainers, airbrush tattoos and live entertainment for Canada Day.

Although the Elite Dance Corps was reduced to 2 young dancers – the rest of EDC's dancers were in Orlando, Florida, participating in a competition – they made up in verve and energy what they lacked in numbers. Tribute bands Blue Radio (a Blue Rodeo tribute), and Aeroforce (Aerosmith tribute) rocked the crowd.

BWG Mayor Rob Keffer and Councillors were on hand to cut and serve Birthday Cake and Cupcakes, donated by Nancy's Nifty Nook, Smoochie's Cakery and Sweet B's Confectionery and Catering – and to encourage everyone to sign the Canada Day banner. The brainchild of teens Tiana and Mikki Putric, the banner offered an opportunity for residents to write a “love letter to Canada,” and share their thoughts on the Sesquicentennial.

Councillors were joined by MP Peter Van Loan and MPP Julia Munro for the official ceremonies and presentation of Civic Awards. MP Van Loan called Canada “indeed the best country in the world,” that from its roots, of “French and English, Catholic and Protestant, new and old Canadians,” has become “a country where we have freedom, hope to build a bright future.”

Mayor Keffer put the day in perspective: Canada is 150 years, but Bradford is 160, and West Gwillimbury, 168. “We are a country, a province, a Town that is inclusive, that is welcoming,” the Mayor said. “The parade today is a wonderful example of how the Town is welcoming.”

Luisa Coquim, founder of Raizas Portuguesas (Portuguese Roots) Folklore Dance Troupe, which performed on Canada Day, summed up: Canada's tradition of multiculturalism “allows us to be Canadian but also allows us to keep our roots. We love the country we live in – it's our home – but our hearts are in our roots. Thank you, Canada!”

Thousands came out for the evening of entertainment including the grand finale – a Fireworks extravaganza that lit up the night sky over Bradford for nearly 40 minutes.