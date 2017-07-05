Unwanted guest

Bradford – An unwanted house guest was arrested by police, after the man assaulted his hosts.

Police say that the man had been allowed to stay in an apartment as a favour, but had worn out his welcome and was asked to leave. On July 4, the man kept returning to the apartment throughout the day, and was refused entry. At one point, when two friends were coming in, the suspect pushed his way inside, assaulting two of the occupants on the way. The man brandished a closed pocket knife, but was grabbed and pushed out of the apartment – and fled as police were called, around 10:30 p.m.

South Simcoe Police found the suspect a short distance away, hiding in a backyard. The knife was recovered. A 34 year old Bradford man was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Assault, Weapons Dangerous and Forcible Entry. He was held in custody for a bail hearing. The victims did not require medical attention.