Butter Tarts at the Market

Five thousand butter tarts.

That's the estimate of how many butter tarts vendors brought to the Bradford Farmers' Market on Canada Day, for the market's Butter Tart Festival.

For purists, many vendors stuck to the classics – plain, pecan or raisin – but added their own twist.

Lakeview Gardens garden centre brought a Butter Tart Muffin, drizzled with maple syrup, to tempt shoppers.

Everything Maple & More made every tart with pure maple syrup.

Sweet Handmade offered to-die-for butter tarts in a sugar cookie crust.

And other vendors brought family traditions to the butter tarts they made and offered.

There were also “outside of the box” butter tarts. Barb Vaughan at The Gluten Free Shoppe made “regular old-fashioned butter tarts from my grandmother's recipe,” but also mini pecan, plain, raisin and chocolate chip tarts that were gluten free, sugar free, egg free, corn free and dairy free – and still delicious.

Chef Ryszard Surdyk of The Polish Bakery created a Butter Tart Tower. “Last year I was out of the box. This time, I'm breaking the roof of the box,” Surdyk said - stacking a pecan butter tart, custard cookie, mini Spiced Rum butter tart, fresh Strawberry, drizzled with Coca Cola reduction and sprinkled with coconut.

Northern Organics welcomed Grace Dufault of Your Ultimate Meals, who brought a “healthy” version of the butter tart, made with organic flour, farm fresh eggs, real maple syrup and coconut sugar, that was practically guilt-free.

But the wildest selection, and the longest line-ups, were at Sweet Annabella's, where Tammy Jackson delivered on her promise to provide a “coast to coast” sampling of all-Canadian flavours – from Okanagan Peach Sorbet to Newfoundland Snowball, Blueberry Crunch, and Maple Sponge Toffee. Her favourites? “Smoked bacon pancake and Nanaimo Bar” butter tarts.

Despite the recent soggy weather, there was plenty of fresh local produce available as well. Lakeview Gardens, a highland grower located in Lefroy, had a large selection of lettuce, as well as strawberries from Barrie Hill Farms and fresh Ontario asparagus.

Marsh growers like Springh Farms have been feeling the pressure – and are about a month behind, acknowledged Shane Singh, struggling to maintain the quality of their red and golden beets, lettuce and radishes in this year's cool, wet weather. Growers, and shoppers, can only hope for a dry, warm July.

The Bradford Farmers' Market meets beside the BWG Public Library at 425 Holland St. West every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Miss the Butter Tart festival? Not to worry: The Innisfil Farmers' Market will be hosting its Butter Tart Festival on Thursday, July 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. - and the Bradford Farmers' Market is considering a second Butter Tart Fest, that will include judging. Watch for details.