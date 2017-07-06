Civic Awards celebrate Achievement

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury hands out Civic Awards during its Canada Day celebrations, recognizing groups and individuals who have contributed to the community, and honouring achievement.

. Youth Initiative Award – presented to Fred C. Cook Public School, for its Shave for the Brave fundraising efforts, raising money for Young Adult Cancer Canada. This year, the school raised $13,500 for the charity which provides resources, support and advocacy for young adults with cancer – making it the second-highest fundraising school in Canada.

. Athlete of the Year – Giulia Geraci, youngest member of the U17 Bradford Eagles 2016 National Championship soccer team. Geraci scored both the first and the final goal in the championship game and was named MVP, and continues to pursue her love of soccer.

. Athlete of the Year – Alex Doma, team captain of the Bradford Wolves soccer team that won the OSL Doherty Cup. “We have such talent in this town,” noted Councillor Peter Ferragine as he presented the award to Wolves VP Michael Gutta.

. Outstanding Sports Team of the Year – presented to the Bradford Bulldogs Midget A hockey team, All-Ontario Champions, who wrapped up the 2016-2017 season with a 66-6-1 record.

. Outstanding Achievement Award – Nick Molnar, unofficial ambassador of the Town of BWG, who has used his own social media page to share information, photos and the history of the Town.

. Canada 150 Heritage Award – presented to David Chambers of Bond Head, in recognition of his personal contribution to the preservation of Heritage in BWG.

. Community Builder Award – presented to Rev. Jim Keenan for his vision and dedication, not only with BRIDG, the Bradford Refugee Inter-Denominational Group, but also his work in transforming Bradford United Church into the Bradford Arts Centre, providing a nurturing venue for young artists.

. Volunteer Service Award – presented to Jennifer and Liz Pegg, for their work with the Bradford Lions Club, and 18 years as organizers of the BWG Santa Claus Parade.

. Senior of the Year Award – presented to Stella Wadsworth, founder of Art in the Barn – Bradford's first true art show, that sparked a renaissance of the arts locally – and the annual BWG Studio Art Tour.

. Organization of the Year – presented to the Bradford branch 521 of the Royal Canadian Legion, which for over 66 years has supported veterans and the community through its efforts and fundraising.

. Citizen of the Year – presented to life-long resident, business woman and fundraiser, Nancy Young, owner of Nancy's Nifty Nook. She received a standing ovation.

“This has been great – to be able to honour the talented people we have in our Town,” said Mayor Rob Keffer.