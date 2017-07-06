Walking for Camp Quality

Camp Quality has one key goal: to ensure that kids between the ages of 4 and 18 who are diagnosed with cancer have an opportunity to just be kids - to explore new activities, make friends and memories in an environment where being a kid is the most important thing, and having cancer is secondary.

“The best thing about it is all the volunteers. They are really dedicated people,” said Doug Drysdale, and help to ensure that Camp Quality continues to provide outstanding camping programs, at no charge.

Drysdale was the special guest of the Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute on June 16, when he accepted a donation of over nearly $14,000 from the Tec-We-Gwill Women's Institute, the proceeds of the WI's annual Walkathon for Camp Quality, accepting on behalf of his wife Joan.

It's an important donation, he noted, since the non-profit Camp Quality relies entirely on contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, to provide its programs. “There's no government money.”

The Tec-We-Gwill WI, which this year celebrated its 70th Anniversary, has held a fundraising Walkathon for the camp for over 20 years – each year, raising over $10,000 for the cause.

The Women's Institute also supports local 4-H Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, and Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, My Sister's Place shelter, and a long list of other charitable organizations and activities, both locally and around the globe. The WI recently presented Matthews House Hospice with $1,000, the proceeds from a Beef Dinner held last fall.

This is the 30th year that Camp Quality has operated in Southern Ontario. This year, the camp has moved to a new location near Schomberg, with room for up to 80 campers. For more information, see campquality.org.