Flavour and fun, Made in Mexico

It isn’t every day that diners get to see not only the opening of a new restaurant, but the launch of what could be a business phenomenon.

Bradford’s new Made in Mexico restaurant and cantina isn’t the first opened by the husband and wife team of Fernando Bravo and Janet Walker-Bravo. In fact, it’s their third.

“We opened our first Made in Mexico in July, six years ago, in Newmarket,” Janet says; their second two years ago in Barrie - and now, the Bradford restaurant, located in the Summerlyn Plaza at 465 Holland St. W. “We just saw it as a great way for us to be part of a growing community.”

The couple met in Mexico. Fernando, who grew up in Zihuatanejo, does most of the cooking, helped by his daughter and son, creating most of the recipes out of his love of Mexican cuisine.

Janet describes the food: “We do traditional, we do ‘modern,’ and a lot of the favourites, based on what our customers are looking for” – tortillas, tamales, burritos, tacos, chimichangas and more. Made in Mexico offers a full dine-in menu and bar, as well as take-out – and on Sundays, kids eat free when accompanied by an adult.

It’s a casual and welcoming space, that combines a rustic, comfortable décor with the stylish graphics created by Fernando. The images that cover the walls highlight famous Mexican actors, artists and political figures, and provide fun facts.

“We try to create an atmosphere that’s fun, but also educational,” Janet explains, such as the panel on the story of Cerveza beer, and how the lime got into the bottle.

The restaurant held its grand opening party June 26, with food sampling, a Mariachi band in the evening to provide the entertainment and a ribbon cutting, with Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and members of council.

Made in Mexico restaurant and cantina is “a place where you can come, have fun, sit on the patio” and savour the flavours.See www.madeinmexico.ca or call 905-775-8585 for more information.