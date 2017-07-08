My sister and I search Innisfil Beach Park, east of the picnic pavilion. Where is the blue spruce tree?

It was planted on June 28, 1947, 70 years ago, to commemorate 100 years since the Black family first emigrated from Tyrone, Ireland. We left without finding the tree.

From 1924 to 1959, the Black family gathered at the park for an annual reunion – an organized event with elected officers, sports, reminiscences, speeches and a picnic. The records of 1924 list 32 families, totalling about 100 people. About half of the families came from Craigvale and Stroud; coming the furthest was Rev. and Mrs E. Beynon of Detroit.

The Black family spread around Ontario, to western Canada and to the U.S. When Mrs. Oswald Black (Mayme) and Albert Leonard prepared a family tree in 1947, they recorded 560 descendants of the four siblings – James, John, Sarah and Isabella Black – who first settled in Innisfil.

Last June, fresh from a Belfast conference on “Tracing your Scottish-Irish Roots” and research at the Public Office of Northern Ireland, I stood in Tyrone, looking for my Black family roots – 170 years after their emigration.

The Tyrone history shows that in the 1610s, several “Black” brothers left Scotland to take leases on the estates around Cookstown in Tyrone, during the plantation years. Now, over 400 years later, Black remains a common surname in both Scotland and Ireland. I met two Black descendants, well used to inquiries from visitors from Canada, the US, Australia and UK.

In 1847, the four Black siblings and their families left Ireland, and settled in Innisfil. James and Mary (Latimer) Black had 5 children (Robert Sr., William, Margaret, James, and Sarah) and settled on Concession 9. Robert Sr. would eventually marry Margaret Booth in 1852, moving to Lot 20 Con. 10 – one set of my great grandparents.

Sarah Black married James Neely, and with their son Robert settled on Con. 10.

John and Mary (Adams) Black settled near Churchill, with their son Joseph.

The fourth sibling, Isabella, married a widower, James Fagan, who had 2 sons by his first wife. They settled on Con. 11.

At about the same time, Robert Culbert came to Canada as a teenager, and moved in with an uncle in Craigvale. He and his sister, Margaret Jane of Bond Head, were descended from a Jonathan Culbert and Mary Black of Tyrone, Ireland. Robert Culbert's half sister, Mary Ann, left Ireland around 1860 and several years later married Joseph, eldest son of James Fagan – also becoming my great-grandparents.

County Tyrone has beautiful rolling farmland. There are now new houses and barns, modern equipment and farming practices, but the roads and lanes of our ancestors' close-knit community are still there.

During the late 18th Century, Tyrone developed a robust linen industry. As the population grew, leases were subdivided, resulting in many holdings that were 15 acres or less – possible when half of the rural households were weavers and spinners, the others flax growers. In 1796, there were 24 flax farmers by the surname of Black in the County.

But the rise of factory spinning in the 19th century meant independent weavers and spinners could not compete, and agriculture shifted to livestock and crops. Landlords discouraged subdivision of holdings, and favoured consolidation. No longer could more than one son be accommodated on the lease. Many sold their tenant rights for cash to pay for travel and a new life.

That economic slump, and the great potato famine, contributed to the large emigration from County Tyrone.

We don't know exactly why the Blacks came to Canada, but they prospered on Innisfil's good farmland. By 1870, much of their land was cleared of its hardwood forest, and two-storey houses and large wooden barns were built, fences surrounded the fields, orchards and gardens were planted.

The Blacks contributed to the construction of the roads and the Railroad, and took their place in civil and religious life. James Black, born in 1802 in Ireland, was the first Deputy Reeve of Innisfil.

The family continues to work on its family tree, although 18th and early 19th century records in Tyrone are fragmented, and Innisfil can't locate its 1851 census.

And although I live in Stony Plain, Alberta, on my next visit to Ontario I plan to drive by the farm of my childhood, at the corner of Con. 10 and 20 Sideroad. With my sister, a resident of Innisfil, I'll have another look for that blue spruce tree planted east of the pavilion in Innisfil Beach Park. If you find the tree first, let us know.

