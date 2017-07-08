Newton Robinson's Canada Day Party

The hamlet of Newton Robinson hosted a Canada Day party, that saw over 95 people gather at the home of the unofficial Mayor and First Lady – Tyler and Jacquie Philp – on July 1.

“Most of Newton Robinson is here, and a few friends from out of town,” said Philp, as the community came out to share games, music, food and fireworks.

There were even a few four-legged friends - Rosie the Golden Retriever pup and a future service dog, and Percy the pot-bellied pig were welcomed to the party.

The celebration was also a Ribfest, with four “ribbers” vying for the “Gilded Swine of Newtown” Trophy. Winner was Colin Dekkema, by popular vote.

The community event ended with fireworks, marking Canada's 150th, and lighting up the night sky over Newton Robinson.

Newton Robinson actually predates confederation. Known as Latimer's Corners, the hamlet was first settled in the 1820s. Among its most notable "sons" was the Hon. Earl Rowe, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario (1963-1968).