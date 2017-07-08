Two men drown at Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH - Two men have drowned in a boating accident at Wasaga Beach Saturday afternoon.

The OPP Marine Unit, Wasaga Beach Fire and Ontario Park Wardens responded to a 911 call for two missing men last seen in the water at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River.

The search on land and water lasted for an other before the two men’s bodies were discovered in the water.

Wasaga Beach Fire Chief Mike McWilliam said two 26-year-old men were in an inflatable dingy near the mouth of the Nottawasaga River in Georgian Bay just before 1 p.m. when their boat overturned. Neither of the men were wearing life jackets, McWilliam said.

According to McWilliam, witnesses on shore saw the two men struggling in the waves and disappear underwater.

According to OPP constable Chris Lasage the water was choppy, with swells exceeding two metres.

Neither man was wearing PFD’s when they were discovered. C

Fire services, police and Ontario Parks were called just before 1 p.m. They recovered the bodies of the two men from the water. Paramedics attempted to revive the men with CPR and other life saving measures, but failed, said McWilliam.

One of the victims was from Collingwood and the other from Caledon.

Names have not been released by the OPP.

According to McWilliam, witnesses on shore saw the two men struggling in the waves and disappear underwater.