Bridge closed!

The County of Simcoe is moving forward with the emergency replacement of the Simcoe Road bridge over the north canal in Bradford. The county had planned to close the bridge July 3, but work was delayed for nearly a week, due to heavy rains and high water levels in the Holland Marsh. Now, with levels under control, the county is rebuilding the coffer dams needed to facilitate the draw-down of water in the canal, to remove and replace the aging structure.

Traffic on Canal Rd. must detour, either to Line 5 BWG, then north on 10 Sideroad - or east, to Pumphouse Rd. and Bridge St.