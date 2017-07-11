Child found, safe and sound

Bradford – Early in the morning on July 10, South Simcoe Police were called to the intersection of Dissette St. and Jay St. in Bradford, where a man driving on Dissette had observed a small child alone, crossing the street.

The man stopped and spoke to the boy, then called police, at 5:25 a.m.

As officers arrived, the child's grandfather drove up and identified the boy, who was returned to his parents, unharmed. Officers learned that the child had left the house while everyone was getting ready for the day. His absence was immediately noticed, and family members began searching for the boy.

South Simcoe Police salute the citizen who stopped to help the child, and remind residents that toddlers and young children should be supervised at all times, and measures taken to ensure they can't leave the house unaccompanied. Please call police immediately, in the case of a missing child.