Marshview Blvd. officially open

The new Marshview Boulevard - connecting Bridge Street at Dissette with Simcoe Road at Luxury Avenue - has been completed, and opened to traffic on June 29, although it was temporarily closed to vehicles during the Canada Day fireworks.

The curving road has already become popular with motorists heading to the south end of Bradford, who want to avoid the traffic lights and congestion on Holland Street. Formerly known as the ‘Southeast Arterial Road’ or SEAR, Marshview includes sidewalks and a multi-use trail. The next phase of what will eventually become a ring road around Bradford is the Southwest Arterial Road (SWAR), slated for construction in 2019.