A different kind of golf classic

It's a golf tournament “like no other.”

The BWG Mayor and Council's Golf Classic, held at the local Bradford Highlands Golf Club, offers more than 18 holes of golf, breakfast of peameal and fried onions on a bun, and a steak and chicken dinner. It also offers a unique sense of community.

Not only does the tournament raise funds for the Council Community Initiative Fund, which provides community grants in support of local organizations and individuals, every golfer gets a gift bag that includes a limited edition, hand-crafted pewter ornament of a BWG landmark – this year, the old Bradford High School.

At two holes, golfers get home-made cookies – this year, Betty McMullen's gingerbread cookies, and Jean Keffer's cranberry oatmeal raisin; at another, chocolate milk and carrot sticks.

And dinner wrapped up with home-made apple pie or lemon meringue, baked by the Bond Head United Church Women.

It all gave the tournament a “home-grown” flavour, as golfers entered draws for donated prizes – including Blue Jays and Toronto FC tickets, gift baskets of Silani Cheese, and gift baskets from Nancy's Nifty Nook – or bid on items that included a helicopter ride for 3, and a dozen butter tarts and a strawberry pie.

Top foursome was the Wamco entry of Warren Mills, Tommy Wyborn, Ed O'Donnell and Laura Severino, who finished 15 under par.

Longest made putt on the 18th hole was recorded by Munawar Quraishi, at 32'.

“Everybody had a good time. That's the important thing,” said Mayor Rob Keffer.